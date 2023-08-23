BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — As residents from Mercer County, West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia prepare for the ‘Battle of the Bluefields’, Mitchell Stadium has long been ready for these colossal clashes.

Mitchell Stadium services both Bluefield High School located in Bluefield, West Virginia and Graham High School in Bluefield, Virginia and since the field’s implementation in 1936 the two have long battled for the right to be the Bluefield team. While the Beaver-Graham game has been a longstanding feud, one other righteous feud took place in the 50s.

In 1953 a historic battle between long-standing rivals West Virginia University and Virginia Tech took place at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium. The game was considered a “trap game” for WVU as they had just come off an upset victory against Penn State at Penn State. Nevertheless, WVU proved the rightful victor as fullback Tommy Allman pulled ahead with a 39 yard touchdown jaunt leaving the game with a career-high 139 yards.

Local West Virginia and Virginia residents have long-known the greatness that is Mitchell Stadium, but in 2019 it received some national recognition. On November 4, 2019, Mitchell Stadium was selected as “America’s Best High School Football Stadium” in a poll conducted by USA Today. In the final round, Mitchell earned nearly 60% of the final round vote, receiving a total of 2,149,143 votes, 5,775,000 total votes across four rounds.

Sports fan across the nation can agree Mitchell Stadium is a long-standing reminder of the drive needed not only by players, but their community members as well, to make dreams come true. For more information on Mitchell Stadium, visit their website.