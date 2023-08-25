BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — As fans get pumped for the iconic annual football game between the two Bluefields, they also have to know about the rivalry between them and how it started.

The first rivalry game between the schools in 1911, which was held at Mitchell Stadium, was won by the Beavers with a score of 17 to 5.

A total of 95 games have been played between the schools, and Bluefield has been leading over the G-Men 69 to 25, with only two ties. In 1991, the rivalry became so noticeable that it has even been featured on ESPN by Scholastic Sports America.

This Beaver-Graham football game is one of the longest-running and well-known high school football rivalries ever in the United States, and it is a part of the Great American Rivalry Series. It may be a heated rivalry on the field, but it is a friendly one off the field where fans can come together and cheer it out.

In 2020, the Virginia high school football season was cancelled, and the game was postponed again in 2021 due to COVID-19, and the game was played at a later date in the season.

When is comes to rivalries, even though the two may want to come together for friendly confrontation, fans almost always pick a side.

A live stream of the game can be found on the Video Productions Facebook page.