COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – One of the best on the gridiron in southern West Virginia is keeping his talents close to home!

Multi-sport star Judah Price commits as a preferred walk-on to the West Virginia University football program.

West Virginia’s 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year will sign next Thursday.

Price says he’s dreamed of donning gold and blue and playing for the Mountaineers since he was young.

“It felt like the most home for me. I’ve wanted to play with them since I was a little kid. I really took that into consideration when making my decision. I just rode with it,” Price said.

Price rushed for 2,587 yards and 49 touchdowns and averaged 9.8 yards a carry.

His performance in the 2022 football season helped lead the Independence Patriots to their first ever state title.