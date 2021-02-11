HONORING BLACK HISTORY: Ron Kidd continues the legacy that is Beckley Basketball

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Ron Kidd is a name well recognized in the Beckley area for his time on the basketball court with the Flying Eagles. Kidd will go down in history for Woodrow Wilson High School, as he is only their second black head boys basketball coach. It followed the footsteps of the first and his coach Jackie Joe Robinson.

Kidd grew up in the area and was raised on Beckley Basketball — a team, he said, you wanted to be on. In the late 70’s, he became a part of the tradition.

“Beckley Basketball was always something,” Kidd said. “When I was in elementary school, people use to always pump up Beckley so much. I wanted to wear the maroon and white. I did not want to wear anything else.”

Since his graduation from Bluefield State, he really did not wear any other colors. He has been a member of Woodrow’s boys basketball staff since 1994, and was named head coach in 2000. Before he was on staff with the boys, he coached the girls from 1991-94.

“It is just good coming back home… so that is what made me real proud of myself for doing that,” Kidd said.

He is a decorated coach, with two state titles under his belt from 2004 and 2008. For him, the latter title is one he will always have a special place in his heart. During that time, he was battling colon cancer, but his team kept him going.

“They really showed a lot of heart for me,” Kidd said. “That is a team I will always dream of. When you say never give up that is the type of team that showed that competitive spirit.”

On top of coaching, Kidd hosts basketball camps and a summer league program to give back to the community he says gave him so much.

“I hope you to inspire people with stuff like that,” Kidd said. “They see how hard you work and the position you are in and hopefully someone at a young age says that is something I want to do at some age.”

As he prepares for his 21st season as the Flying Eagles’ head coach, Kidd aims to continue his leg of the legacy that is Beckley Basketball.