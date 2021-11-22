Independence, Bluefield set to square off in semifinal matchup

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – The 10-0, #2 seed Independence Senior High School Patriots are set to host the 7-3, #14 seed Bluefield High School Beavers on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 1:30 pm.

Independence is the highest remaining seed in the AA State Playoffs after #1 seed Hoover was upset in the first round.

Both Independence and Bluefield have breezed through the first two rounds of the playoffs, winning by a combined average margin of 29.5 points per game.

Patriots Coach John Lilly said although he respects the Beavers’ past achievements, playing such a big game against a program like Bluefield is a huge opportunity for his team.

“We’re trying to build our program to where they’re at,” said Lilly. “They’ve been in 5 straight semi’s, they’ve been in 12 of the last 20 state championships. So we’re just trying to get there. So our kids are excited for the opportunity.”

Bluefield comes into the game looking to avenge it’s season-ending 21-19 loss against Fairmont Senior in last year’s state semifinals.