Independence Football has not played a game in three weeks, but are preparing for round two of playoffs

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The Independence Patriots Football Team have made it to the second round of the playoffs without even playing a post season game yet. Head Coach John Lilly said it has been a very eventful season with a lot of canceled games.

“The last week of the season we had two games canceled that we were going to play that week because of COVID. Then we found out who we were playing in the first round of playoffs and then that was canceled,” Lilly said.

With those games being canceled, the Patriots have not suited up for a game since Friday, October 30. This Friday, November 20, they will finally put on the pads to face Fairmont Senior on the road.

“We’re going to have to play a really good football game, play real clean, no mistakes. I think they have the best quarterback in double A. They have been in three of the last four state championships and they won two of them. We’re excited for the challenge so we can see where we are at.” Said Lilly.

With all the adversity the Patriots have faced this season Coach Lilly just wants to see his team play to the best of their ability.

“Friday night I want to see us go up there and play to our best capabilities and whatever happens happens. I want us to play our best and and leave it on the field and be fighters and see where it goes,” Said Lilly.

Like all teams in the playoffs, they hope it ends with a state title in Wheeling. They will face Fairmont Senior at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020.