Independence Patriots out on the court after two weeks, falling to Wyoming East. Shady Spring takes down PikeView

WVNS — With only a few weeks left in the regular season for men’s and women’s high school basketball, preventing a two week quarantine is even more important for these teams.

Here is a look from all the action on the court on March 26.

The Independence High School Patriots hosted the Wyoming East High School Warriors in a men’s basketball match-up. This was the Patriots first game after taking two weeks off due to COVID-19.

The Patriots put together multiple runs in the second half, but it was not enough and the Warriors won 75-69.

In an inter-county showdown, the Shady Spring Tigers travelled to take on the PikeView Panthers.

Not only did the Tigers claim their third victory of the week, but Braden Chapman’s fourteen points on the night brought Chapman to five hundred points in twenty nine varsity games. The Panthers fall to the Tigers in a 67-39 defeat.

The Mount View Golden Knights put together a much needed 56-34 victory in front of the home crowd over Montcalm High School.

Meadow Bridge saw their three game winning streak come to an end as Greenbrier West found itself back in the winning column, after an impressive 81-51 victory.

Switching over to women’s basketball. The Tigers took on the Tigers as Shady Spring High school traveled to take on Princeton High School. Princeton came out on top with a 53-23. The Lady Tigers in royal blue winning four of their last five games.