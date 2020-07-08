Independence Patriots reunite with the gridiron

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The Independence High School Football Team hit the field on Monday, July 8, 2020, for the first time in months.

Head Coach John Lilly opted to not participate in Phase One and Two of training because he did not want to split his team up. Now that they can meet as a team, he said he is ready to get to work while following the proper guidelines.

“We elected to start as a team because we are the Independence Patriots. We are going to win as a team, we are going to lose as a team, we are going to practice as a team, we are going to party as a team, but we are going to be a team ,so I wanted to come back as a team,” Lilly said. “I did not want to come back in the 10 people pods. So I just wanted to wait for the team period because I thought we would get more out of that.”

Coach Lilly said the excitement on the field is great and the boys are motivated to get better.