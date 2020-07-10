Independence Patriots will have new turf for fall season

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Independence High School is one of the Raleigh County Schools that is getting an upgrade this summer. The Patriots can expect a new turf field before the fall sports season starts.

The football team and soccer team will utilize this new field the most. Right now, the football team is practicing at another location, but Head Football Coach John Lilly is expecting to be back at the school at the beginning of August.

“They are about 70 percent done on the field. They have been working their hind ends off, but they told me once they get the gravel down and weather is not a factor, they will be done by August 1st,” Lilly said.

Coach Lilly is working to get the boys in shape for their first game in September.