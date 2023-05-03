COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — A local senior puts pen to paper and will soon be swinging for the green.

Cody Blake, a golfer from Independence High School in Raleigh County, signed on to play golf at Bluefield State University on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He says he’s excited for the opportunity to become a real golfer under a collegiate level coach after picking up the sport from his dad.

“During Covid, I got really bored and Dad here took me out playing, and I couldn’t really stop since,” said Blake.

Cody says he plans on majoring in business.

Steve Lilly, the Golf Coach for Bluefield University says that including Blake, they now have a bigger team roster than last year, with fourteen men and three women.

“Looking to get our talent out of the Coalfields so that we can have the ability to show off what I call our hillbilly skills out on the golf course,” Lilly said.

Lilly says it’s great to see so many students coming locally to the team, and he plans for the team to be even bigger in the coming years.