Independence upset by North Marion, knocked out in state semifinals

CHARLESTON,WV (WVNS) One local high school went up to bat in the state championship tournament.

After a monumental season, the #1-ranked Independence Patriots travelled to Charleston to complete their storied season. Standing in their way was North Marion.

The Patriots got off to a slow start, with a trio of costly errors put Independence behind early in the game. Looking to make things close, the Patriots scored two quick runs in the bottom of the 4th, but those were their only runs of the game.

North Marion upset Independence, 7-2, advancing to the title game. Indy’s stellar season comes to a close at an astounding 23-5.