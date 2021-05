RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)-- Across the country, people are honoring our Veterans as we approach Memorial Day on Monday, May 30,2021. The town of Rainelle in Greenbrier County is no exception.

For people living in Rainelle, they got to start their weekend with the L.Z. Rainelle Memorial Day parade. Motorcyclists, police cruisers, and firetrucks drove through the town with their lights and sirens on to honor those who served our country.