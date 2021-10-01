INSIDE THE SPORTSZONE: Jam-packed week 6 of High School Football

(WVNS) — It was a very busy night for high school football in Southern West Virginia. Here are the scores from around the area.

Nicholas County 47, Midland Trail 22

Cabell Midland 56, Oak Hill 16

Princeton 21, Woodrow Wilson 14

Greenbrier East 55, Mingo Central 12

Mount View 44, Sherman 18

Wayne 22, Liberty (Raleigh) 30

Greenbrier West 51, Meadow Bridge 12

Independence 56, Summers County 7

Pocahontas County 0, East Hardy 38

Van 40, Montcalm 0

Shady Spring 20, Westside 34

James Monroe 62, PikeView 14

