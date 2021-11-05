Inside the SportsZone: The final week of the regular season

(WVNS) — The final week of the regular season has ended and teams await to hear if their post season dreams are still alive. We have all of the final scores and highlights of the regular season!

Mount View 18, Greenbrier West 14

Lincoln County 22, Greenbrier East 61

South Charleston 21, Woodrow Wilson 42

Princeton 34, Parkersburg South 44

PikeView 14, Nicholas County 54

Montcalm 20, Webster County 41

Mingo Central 6, Bluefield 55

Summers County 6, James Monroe 32

Oak Hill 21, University 63

River View 34, Richwood 38

Pocahontas County 6, Midland Trail 42

Gilmer County 14, Meadow Bridge 24

