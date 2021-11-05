Inside the SportsZone: The final week of the regular season

(WVNS) — The final week of the regular season has ended and teams await to hear if their post season dreams are still alive. We have all of the final scores and highlights of the regular season!
Mount View 18, Greenbrier West 14
Lincoln County 22, Greenbrier East 61
South Charleston 21, Woodrow Wilson 42
Princeton 34, Parkersburg South 44
PikeView 14, Nicholas County 54
Montcalm 20, Webster County 41
Mingo Central 6, Bluefield 55
Summers County 6, James Monroe 32
Oak Hill 21, University 63
River View 34, Richwood 38
Pocahontas County 6, Midland Trail 42
Gilmer County 14, Meadow Bridge 24