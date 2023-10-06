GHENT, WV (WVNS) – As the high school football season drives toward the back half of the season, the intensity ratchets up with rankings and future playoff spots on the line every week.

James Monroe 8, Greenbrier West 25

Hurricane 56, Princeton 42

Oak Hill 40, Greenbrier East 6

PikeView 0, Bluefield 43

Woodrow Wilson 0, Huntington 49

Tazewell 54, Virginia High 24

Meadow Bridge 38, Clay-Batalle 22

Tug Valley 34, Riverview 0

Montcalm 50, Phelps 0

Westside 0, Independence 55

Liberty 14, Midland Trail 41

Nicholas County 45, Braxton County 0

Shady Spring 20, Man 22

Wyoming East 28, Richwood 10

Summers County 52, Sherman 6