GHENT, WV (WVNS) – As the high school football season drives toward the back half of the season, the intensity ratchets up with rankings and future playoff spots on the line every week.
James Monroe 8, Greenbrier West 25
Hurricane 56, Princeton 42
Oak Hill 40, Greenbrier East 6
PikeView 0, Bluefield 43
Woodrow Wilson 0, Huntington 49
Tazewell 54, Virginia High 24
Meadow Bridge 38, Clay-Batalle 22
Tug Valley 34, Riverview 0
Montcalm 50, Phelps 0
Westside 0, Independence 55
Liberty 14, Midland Trail 41
Nicholas County 45, Braxton County 0
Shady Spring 20, Man 22
Wyoming East 28, Richwood 10
Summers County 52, Sherman 6