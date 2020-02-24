It’s Tennis Time!

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Spring is coming which means outdoor sports are going to be in full swing. Local elementary school kids around the area are learning to perfect their tennis craft in preparation for the spring weather.

The United States Tennis Association of the Mid Atlantic Region is running a tennis program for elementary school students. USTA has partnered up with TGA, Think, Grow, Achieve, to run the clinic.

Clinic Coach Laura Miller, is on a mission to help her students achieve all three of these things by guiding them through the process at her Beckley Elementary School class. Miller has some athletes that know nothing about tennis to some that are more advanced.

“What I really like to see is when they can actually hit a forehand, backhand, a volley and a serve over the net,” Miller said. “A lot of them really just want to learn, so they have the passion, so they are willing to listen,” Miller said.

What’s great about the camp, is the students get to learn new skills in a fun and engaging way. Ethan Houck has been partaking in camp for the last few years and loves it.

“It’s fun, you can make new friends, the coaches are really nice, and it is fun to play games,” Houck said.

For some of the campers it is a family affair. Isaac Black and his little brother are both campers and use this as a bonding time.

“It is cool because he likes what I do, and he likes to be like me. I think it is cool that he likes tennis like me,” Black said.

When Miller watches her students, like Isaac and his brother, advance as athletes and team players it drives her to keep teaching and coming back to the courts.

“It is really a lifelong sport to be able to teach these guys, so it really is a lot of fun to be able to see these guys grow through all of it too,” Miller said.

The clinic takes place once a week on Thursdays after school till the end of March. To find more programs brought to you by the USTA, you can visit their website.