LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS)– A new sports team is a hole-in-one for James Monroe High School.
After several students showed interest last year, the school added a Women’s Golf team this season. There are five girls on the new team, along with 12 on the men’s.
Head coach Scott Womack talked about how exciting it was to add a new team.
“Any time you can do something where its the first, it’s exciting,” Womack said. “And so, the ladies approached me last spring with interest in starting a team and so we put it together. And they’ve had a great season so far, its been a good learning experience.”
The team got to play in the All-Women’s Invitational in Parkersburg three weeks ago and have played in 3 other matches since.
Their season is now over, but Coach Womack is excited for where the program is headed.