LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS)– A new sports team is a hole-in-one for James Monroe High School.

After several students showed interest last year, the school added a Women’s Golf team this season. There are five girls on the new team, along with 12 on the men’s.

Head coach Scott Womack talked about how exciting it was to add a new team.

“Any time you can do something where its the first, it’s exciting,” Womack said. “And so, the ladies approached me last spring with interest in starting a team and so we put it together. And they’ve had a great season so far, its been a good learning experience.”

The team got to play in the All-Women’s Invitational in Parkersburg three weeks ago and have played in 3 other matches since.

Their season is now over, but Coach Womack is excited for where the program is headed.