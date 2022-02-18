LINSIDE, WV (WVNS) — Jakobey Meadows of James Monroe High School, signed to continue his education and sports career at Bluefield University.

Meadows signed on Friday, February 18, 2022, with Bluefield University. Surrounded by friends and family, James Monroe Principal, Angie Mann highlighted some of Meadows’ accomplishments; which included being a three sport athlete on top of having a 4.15 GPA.

Bluefield University Head Coach Dewey Lusk said, Meadows checks all the boxes from having the grades to the type of person he is.

Meadows, who was named to the First Team All State team on offense this year, said he is excited for his opportunity to continue his football career at Bluefield University.

Meadows added Coach Lusk is a great guy and he can not wait to be playing for him.