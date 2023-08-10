SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring Tigers are hoping to crawl their way toward the top of AA this season.

The Tigers entered the 2023 season as one of the youngest teams in the state, and over the course of the year they experienced their fair share of growing pains. Following a playoff appearance in 2021, Shady struggled to a 3-7 record last year, but many of those losses came in close, hard-fought battles.

This year, the Tigers are hoping the lessons they learned last season will help turn those close losses into victories.

“We’re not as young as we were last year. I think we’ve overcome that, and we’re not scared of being young anymore,” tackle John Hinkle said.

Head Coach Vince Culicerto said when the team starts seeing results, the momentum will come.

“Just win games. Get more excitement going. When they see results, they play better, and it follows for years after. We think we have a team that can win more than we lose.”

Senior John Hinkle anchors the offensive and defensive lines for the Tigers, who are aiming to be a much more physical football team this season.

Quarterback Brady Green returns as well, and could make a significant jump in year two as the starter.