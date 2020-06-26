Kenny Hess wins West Virginia Open Championship

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — It was a beautiful day for 60 golfers to take the the course for the final day of the West Virginia Open Championship. The morning started off with some early tee times at 7:45 a.m., but things did not start to heat up until the afternoon where Thadd Obecny and Kenny Hess were going head to head.

“Basically played 50 really good golf holes this week. I mean the whole goal was to play good golf the whole week and to play as well as I did was great,” Hess said.

It came down to the last putt of the day where Hess sealed the deal with a birdie on the 18th hole, becoming the 2020 West Virginia Open Championship. Hess finished the day six under and Obecny finished right behind him shooting five under.

There was a lot of talent out of southern West Virginia also on the course; Todd Duncan being one of them, finishing the day four over par.

“16th’s very good. I’m pleased with how I did and I can only get better from here and I can build on from this,” Duncan said.

To find the full results, visit golfgenius.com