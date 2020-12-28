Lady Mountain Lions gear up for season on the pitch

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Concord Lady Mountain Lions are gearing up to start their 2021 season. The condensed spring season will include eight games. Four home games and four away games. All home games will be played in Beckley, West Virginia at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.

The defending MEC Champions will start their season on the road on Friday, February 26, 2021, at West Virginia State. On Friday, March 5, they will host Charleston and the following Friday they will host Glenville State.

The only Sunday game on the schedule sees the Mountain Lions on the road against Davis & Elkins.

The rest of the games will be played on Fridays. The Mountain Lions will host Wheeling, Friday, March 26. Two of the final three games of the season will be on the road one against Charleston on Friday, April 2, and the other against Glenville State Friday, April 16. The final home game of the season will be played against West Virginia State on Friday, April 9.