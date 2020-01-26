UPDATE: Bryant’s teen daughter among other victims in helicopter crash

by: KRON and The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

UPDATE: 1/26/2020 AT 4 P.M. According to ESPN, Kobe was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, Gianna, when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Reports say he was on board with at least three other people at the time the private helicopter went down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says there were no survivors.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

