Last time in Cassell for the season

BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Tech Mens basketball team finished up their regular season at home with a much needed victory. They faced Clemson for the second time this season, but this time on their home court. The last time the Tigers met up with the Hokies, Virginia Tech won 67-60.

Tech dropped their last four games and were in need of a confidence booster going into post season play. It was all smiles after the game, and freshman guard Hunter Cattoor said the team was tired of losing and wanted to do something about it.

“It feels great, you know the guys in the locker room we talk about it everyday. We are tired of losing and we are fighting, it hasn’t been easy we’ve had some tough ones that we lost that we should have won, but it feels good to win,” Cattoor said.

Tech is looking for one more win to finish the regular season as they go on the road to Indiana, for their match up against Notre Dame on March 7 at 2 p.m.