Liberty ladies basketball canceled for the season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — Some disappointing news out of Liberty High School, their girls basketball program has been canceled for the remainder of the season due to the lack of players.

Athletic Director Jim Bowman describes this situation as sad and unfortunate, “Low numbers to begin with, we only had 9 young ladies that wanted to participate and then we lost one to grade casualties and then we had some that decided to quit,” Bowman said.

He is hoping that next year they have a larger turnout at tryouts and that they are able to complete a roster.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county"

Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together"

Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march"

U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller"

Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone"

Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat""

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News