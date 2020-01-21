Liberty ladies basketball canceled for the season

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — Some disappointing news out of Liberty High School, their girls basketball program has been canceled for the remainder of the season due to the lack of players.

Athletic Director Jim Bowman describes this situation as sad and unfortunate, “Low numbers to begin with, we only had 9 young ladies that wanted to participate and then we lost one to grade casualties and then we had some that decided to quit,” Bowman said.

He is hoping that next year they have a larger turnout at tryouts and that they are able to complete a roster.