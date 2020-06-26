Lifelong Bluefield Blue Jay fan, employee inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Lifelong Bluefield Blue Jay fan and employee, George McGonagle, was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame on Friday, June 26, 2020. He has been the President of the Bluefield Baseball Club since 1988, and involved with the Blue Jays for more than 50 years.

He was surrounded by friends and family as he was inducted into the second class of the hall of fame. He said he is thankful for the lifelong friendships he made across the league.

“That was another advantage of being here so much like I have been. You make so many friends and they are lifetime friends,” McGonagle said. “They are not here today and gone tomorrow, they are here forever, and I am still in communication with a lot of them.”

Rocky Malamisura, the Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager, has known McGonagle his entire life. Although this was not the ceremony they were anticipating due to COVID-19, he said he is glad they were able to do something for him.

“It’s a very special day for us and the community of Bluefield Baseball as a whole,” Malamisura said.

McGonagle said he cherished all his years with the Blue Jays, and is thankful for the constant support from the community.