Lifelong bond helps defending state champion Shady Spring Volleyball team

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring High School Volleyball team starts their quest to repeat as state champions Friday, November 12, 2021. The Tigers boast a record of 40-3 this season, and they have only dropped three sets in the last month.

“Their focus has been this endgame for a really long time,” said Head Coach Kelly Williams. “Hopefully their dreams will come true.”

But, it’s not just this year that the team has been building for a tournament run. In fact, Shady Spring’s seniors have been playing together since they were in elementary school.

“I started volleyball in fifth grade,” explained Senior Kelsie Dangerfield. “So I’ve played with pretty much everyone on varsity since then cause we all played travel ball together. But we’re all best friends, we’ve been best friends since then so I think that helps a lot with our chemistry too.”

“We are literally like a family.” Senior Peydon Smith said. “Not even just the seniors but the whole team. But when it comes to Kelsie and Aly they’re my best friends, in school and out of school. I would do anything with them and I love them to death.

“This team is very special to me, and we’ve worked hard for this.” added fellow Senior Aly Holdren. “This is definitely something we deserve to win again.”

The lifelong friends and their Shady Spring teammates begin their final state tournament run together on Friday night, as they host Frankfort.