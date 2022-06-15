DETROIT, MI (WVNS) — The NFL along with Little Caesars announced their new partnership Tuesday, June 14, 2022 signaling the end for its previous sponsor: Pizza Hut.

Little Caesars, ranking in as the third largest pizza chain in the world, announced they will be the new pizza sponsorship for the NFL in a multi-year partnership. The deal comes about a month before the start of team training camps, which some consider to be the unofficial start of the NFL season. The deal includes exclusive marketing rights with the idea to connect the pizza brand to the NFL brand with new events like social media games, new products, new packaging and unique promotions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family. With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States.” Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships.

During the 2020 Super Bowl, Little Caesars had the lowest priced delivery for approximately 100 million NFL fans, and both brands have a history of giving back to communities. Announced along with the partnership, NFL and Little Caesars will collaborate on Little Caesars “Love Kitchen”, a big rig pizza kitchen on wheels that will visit major NFL cities throughout the year to serve the homeless and the hungry.

“This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country, and because we’re the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly gametime meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise.” Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars

The 2022-2023 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, August 4, 2022, with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game.