Little General Basketball Tournament tips off in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The 8th annual Little General Basketball tournament tipped off Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Greater Beckley Christian topped Elkins High School in the first game of the day. After a tight first half the Crusaders opened things up in the second and cruised to an 81-63 victory.

Princeton High and Wyoming East High School faced off in the 4 o’clock afternoon game. The Tigers won that game 63-58.

Princeton and Greater Beckley Christian will play each other Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the afternoon bracket Championship game. Wyoming East will take on Elkins in the afternoon bracket consolation game.

Shady Spring defeated Cabell Midland 56-43.

Woodrow Wilson will take on Huntington St. Joe in the night cap Tuesday evening.