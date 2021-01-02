Local coach reacts to the delay of winter sports

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Winter sports have been delayed yet again, and are now not allowed to start until Monday, March 1, 2020; almost two months after the original start date.

One thing coaches and players do not understand, is how kids are allowed to go back to school and be in the classroom, but they can not practice. Shady Spring Basketball Coach Ronnie Olson, said he knew the delay was coming but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“I will say it till I am blue in the face, we should be allowed to practice if we are going back to school five days a week. There is no reason we can’t stay an hour after school, I can understand not playing,” Olson said.

Schedule updates are still in the works for winter sports, 59News will continue to update you as we learn more.