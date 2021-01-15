Local Coaches give their final thoughts on the 2020 high school football season

(WVNS) — When you take a look back at the 2020 High School Football season, it was far from ordinary. It was frustrating and confusing at times. However, Woodrow Wilson Head Football Coach, Street Sarrett said he is thankful they were still able to have a season.

“I was just fortunate. We were just fortunate to have a season with everything going on. We were blessed that we could have a regular season and somewhat of a playoffs we had,” Sarrett said.

Chris Pedigo, the Head Coach at Princeton Senior, said throughout the summer he did not know if they would even have a season, but having it was impactful to him and his team.

“I think if you would have asked us in August or end of July if we would play the amount of games we played I don’t know if we would have believed that. It is very fortunate for our guys,” Pedigo said.

Given the circumstances of the season, Pedigo said it was done well. One thing he thinks could have been better. was the communication across the board.

“I think the miscommunication from the Governor and the SSAC, I think the SSAC was left out to dry a few times. I am not saying there is not issues with the SSAC at times too. Sometimes the right hand not knowing what the left had was doing made for a lot of precarious situations,” Pedigo said.

With that being said, Sarrett said getting the kids back on the field, around their friends, and back in the classroom is one of the most important things.

“You are never going to please everybody with what we do but I think kids need sports and kids need to be in school,” Sarrett said.

The biggest take away of the season was not so much about sports, as the life lessons each player gained through dealing with the unique circumstances brought about by a global pandemic.

“Life is not fair, it is unpredictable you need to be ready for anything. That is what sports is about, everyone talks about wins losses this and that but it does prepare you for life and this is just one of those things in life that it has prepared those boys for,” Sarrett said.