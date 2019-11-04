Bluefield College football game cancelled for Nov. 9

BLUEFIELD, VA. (WVNS) – The NAIA has announced the Bluefield College vs. Cincinnati Christian football game, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 has been cancelled.

Cincinnati Christian recently announced that the school will be closing at the end of the current semester. The team cancelled last week’s game and the upcoming match with Bluefield.

The BC Rams have been awarded a win from the NAIA for the game, but the team may be searching for a replacement game.

With the forfeiture, the Rams own a (3-6) record for the season and are (3-2) in the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference.