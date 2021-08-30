Bluefield State College prepares for first football game in 40 years

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College prepared for its first football game in more than 40 years.

Head Coach Tony Coaxum held the team’s first press conference Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, talking about the impact of the upcoming game. Coaxum continued to express his team’s excitement for the game and the rest of the season. He said he knows how much the season means to the area, so he continues to stress to his team, the importance of staying safe so they can have a full season.

“You love football, you want to play games, you know you are experiencing something not many people ever have, with this pandemic,” Coaxum said.

Kickoff for the game against Lawrence Tech is at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Mitchell Stadium.

