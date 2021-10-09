Bluefield State Football claims first win at home and first homecoming win in more than four decades

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College added another historic day to the list of ones that have shaped the school in the last year.

It was another day of firsts for the Big Blue football team, from first downs to their first home win, to the first homecoming football game in 40+ years.

Students and alumni filed into Mitchell stadium, and it was the electric atmosphere that head coach Tony Coaxum said made the day so special.

“You wanna perform and play well in front of your home crowd that’s what we do this for and to do it here at homecoming, it’s great it is just another step,” said Coaxum.

But, as he said, there are more steps ahead to continue to bring the full homecoming experience to the area.

“That’s what makes college football great that’s what makes this university great this college great and you know HBCU’s homecoming are a big deal, and all the people that’s been around and came back for it we are excited about that and we just want to continue to see this thing grow from here,” said Coaxum.

It was a beautiful day at the madhouse as Coach Coaxum refers to it, as they went head to head against the University of Fort Lauderdale.

State got out to a fast start, breaking out brand new all-white uniforms. A wayward punt gave them an opportunistic field position, Kishion Grandberry powers his way through the first line of defense, stretching out for the touchdown, putting the first points on the board for the day.

Fort Lauderdale cut the lead down to one possession, but the Big Blue are able to hold on to a 23-9 win, keeping their winning streak alive.

For Coaxum, he was not satisfied with the win alone.

“We didn’t play the way we are capable of playing we tried to play to a standard not necessarily an outcome again we are gonna celebrate when we win a ballgame cause it’s hard to win college football games but we have to play better,” said Coaxum.

His guys have not lost since week one, but he knows their toughest battles are ahead of them, and he is confident they can get where they need to.

“We got on the field with three weeks of practice with brand new kids and they fought and scrapped and clawed and that’s exactly what we wanted them to do and we knew we were gonna get better and we have,” said Coaxum.