Concord University Football prepares for first game of the season

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Taking a look at local college football, Concord University starts their season Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, the Mountain Lions only played one game last year. It was the first and only game for their head coach David Walker.

Walker said the last season brought nothing but adversity for his team. In their first game of the season against Glenville State, he wants to see how his guys handle adversity this year.

“I want to see how we handle adversity, cause I think when you’ve not been successful but you have got the pieces there, you are gonna get hit with diversity and how you handle that adversity will determine how you play,” said Walker.

They travel to take on their Mountain East Conference rival for the first game of the year Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Walker will face former Mountain Lion Head football coach Mark Kellar.