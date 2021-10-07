Concord University kicks off homecoming week

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — It is homecoming week at Concord University! Students and staff are excited to celebrate in person.

In 2020, all homecoming festivities were virtual due to the pandemic. However, this time around festivities are back in full swing.

From alumni speakers, parades and bonfires, to the football game on Saturday, October 9, 2021, students across campus are excited for the traditional college experience the festivities bring.

“Of course everybody comes here to get an education and go to class, but you need that kind of extracurricular break and those fun things to do because it’s not work all the time you need a little bit of play in there,” Lexie Mizia, a junior at Concord University.

The homecoming parade and bonfire took place on Thursday, October 7, 2021, and several alumni athletes will be inducted into the Concord University Hall of Fame before the game on Saturday.