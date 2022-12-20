BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State University administrator Timothy McKenzie recently completed a seven-month “Leadership West Virginia” program that prepares and helps opens the door to leaders to move West Virginia forward.

Forty West Virginians were selected to take part in the program. The focus is developing a cross-section of leaders to put in and utilize their talents to help improve the business environment and quality of life throughout the Mountain State.

The program, Leadership West Virginia is made up of monthly two-day educational sessions, each of which takes place in a different community. Key issues are addressed facing West Virginia and other improvements that must be made.

“Being part of this class increased my understanding of the challenges and opportunities for economic, educational, and community betterment in different parts of the state,” McKenzie said.

“Leadership West Virginia opened my eyes to the prosperity that exists in other parts of the state, from the northern and eastern panhandles to the Ohio Valley, and in areas like Huntington, Charleston, and Beckley,” McKenzie added.

McKenzie concluded to his classmates that the economic development in their areas is noticeably different than what is experienced in southern West Virginia. “I encouraged them to visit this area and work to provide our residents with the same opportunities that West Virginians living Morgantown, Parkersburg, and Martinsburg can enjoy.”