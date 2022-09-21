ATHENS, MERCER COUNTY (WVNS) — The Concord Mountain Lions cultivated their first 3-0 start in nearly a decade.

It is their best starting record under third-year head coach Dave Walker. Walker adds these things are nice to think about after the fact, but he is more focused on the task at hand.

“I’d rather be 3-0 than 0-3 but right now I think you are just so busy focused on each week and the job at hand you don’t have much time to think back and reflect about it but I am glad we are even in a position for it to be a topic of conversation,” said Walker.

Concord will look to continue its winning streak on the road on Saturday, September 24, 2022, as they take on Frostburg State at 1 p.m.