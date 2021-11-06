WVU Tech Swim hosts Southern Virginia University

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Taking a look at college athletics, one local school took to the water on Nov. 6, 2021.

The Golden Bears of WVU Tech hosted Southern Virginia University for a swim meet at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.

The men’s and women’s swim teams are a few weeks into their season. So far, they have tacked on three wins in three meets, as well as beating every other division two school in the state meet, coming in second behind the Mountaineers.

Golden Bears Head coach William Hughes said he has high hopes for his squad at this point in the season.

“A lot of dedication these guys are working hard, guys and girls they are all working hard, they are pushing in the pool, so far everyone is trending from their best season,” said Hughes.

