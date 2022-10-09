LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Tech held its second swim meet of the year at Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center.

The Bears went up against Centre College from Kentucky. Unfortunately, they would lose the meet, 218 to 168. But head coach William Hughes says that a win wasn’t what he most hoped to take away from this meet.

“The biggest thing we’re doing right now is we’re building team unity,” said Hughes. “We’re getting really together. Everybody is getting really excited about every swim that every participant on the team is doing. We’re just being really positive right now and that’s the main thing is we want to go to Morgantown with a really big presence.”

The Bear’s next meet is the West Virginia State Games in Morgantown next Friday, October 14th.