Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Football fans across the country are hungry for both the big game and for the delicious food that helps to keep the excitement going.

While this is good for local businesses, it can also be a headache to keep up with the constant orders. Eddie Lilley, General Manager for Papa John’s said they made sure to prepare early.

“It’s all about preparing, communicating with my people, and them understanding where they’re going to be and what their responsibilities are for today,” Lilley said.

For Lilly, his day started bright and early at 8 in the morning and looks to remain busy through the night.

Before the closed sign officially goes up, the Papa John’s location in Beckley is expecting to sell between 700 to 800 boxes of pizza. Lilly emphasized that patience is key for anyone placing an order.

“It’s going to be overwhelming, due to short staff and things like that. Just letting the community know to be patient, be understanding and that’s the biggest thing. Help us and keeps our morale up and helps us out on that side,” Lilley added.

In his plan, Lilly laid out proper safety plans for both pizza makers and even drivers for the big game. Despite how busy they will be, Lilly said it is an honor to treat any excited football fan.

“Football fans are just excited to see the Super Bowl, you know you got the Eagles and Kansas coming in. Everybody’s excited but trying to keep the morale and motivation up for these people is gonna be tough, it’s all about keeping the moral going all day long,” Lilley said.

Lilly said that with proper motivation, they should be able to make it through the big game day and any other sporting event that comes after.