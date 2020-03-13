Local sports bars making preparations as games get suspended

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sports fans live for the months of March and April. Between March Madness and the Masters, you can typically find sports bars full of sports fans watching games plastered on a handful of televisions.

With the cancellations and postponement of these events, sports bars could take a big hit. Jeff Weeks, the Owner of Calacinos in Beckley, is prepared to operate as normal.

“It’s definitely going to have an impact and you are going to have the people that are afraid to go out and be around people, so that is going to hurt any business that relies on the public coming to their place and spending money, but we are taking all of our precautions,” Week said.

Calacinos has the motto “If you can lean you can clean.” Weeks has been on his employees about this as Coronavirus concerns grow.