GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) – Marshall University hosted a major fundraiser at Grandview.

Monday May 22nd was the 33rd annual Jane Ann Golf Tournament.

The purpose of the Tournament is to give scholarships out to the local area for Marshall University. All of the money raised from the tournament through donations is used to forward scholarships to the local area. Tim Cyrus, President of the Marshall Southern Coalfield Alumni association says the fundraiser also honored someone special to the organization.

“We’re raising money today for Scholarships, and we have a special event which is called our ball drop. It’s in honor of Mark Walker. Mark used to actually do a lot for the club, and he and his family were great members for many years. We’re very proud to do our golf ball drop this year, and to have Mark Walker’s name on it.” Tim Cyrus, President, Marshall Southern Coalfield Alumni association

Cyrus says that most of the recipients of Scholarships from the tournament are first time scholarship recipients. Charles Huff, the Marshall Football Coach was in attendance but did not play. Cornie Jackson, Marshall assistant basketball coach and Oak Hill native.. Swim Coach Ian Walsh.. and John Southerland, the Vice President of Marshall’s Big Green scholarship program all played in the tournament.