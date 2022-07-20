BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Babe Ruth is currently working to raise money so that they can head to a national tournament.

Technically, Beckley Babe Ruth successfully defended the 15-year-old state championship it won in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 because of Covid. Subsequently, the tournament was also wiped out last summer as well.

Beckley clinched its regional berth with a sweep of its best-of-3 championship series against Huntington Southeast.

The team will compete in the Ohio Valley Regional at the end of the month for the chance to qualify for the Babe Ruth League World Series. 59News spoke with Antonio Leopardi, the head coach of the team as well as Reid Warden, a Woodrow Wilson student about the team’s chances.

“We get to represent the state and get to give kids the experience of a lifetime.” Antonio Leopardi, Head Coach

“I think we have a pretty good shot. Going up there and winning.” Reid Warden, Woodrow Wilson Student

The team plans to leave late the night of July 26 and is in dire need of funds to cover the costs of travel, lodging and food. If you or someone you know wants to lend a hand, you can contact the team in order to support them.