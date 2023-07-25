BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Babe Ruth 14-year-olds are regional champions. Their next step is a shot at a national title.

Beckley Babe Ruth sent a group of 14-year-olds to Lexington, Kentucky, to compete in the 2023 Ohio Valley Regional Babe Ruth Tournament.

They will now head to Fredericksburg, Virginia, from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 13, 2023, for the Babe Ruth World Series. The group of boys will be representing the Ohio Valley Region which consists of teams from Kentucky, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

They now need the community’s help getting to Virginia. They are looking for anyone to make donations to help that reach their goals. You can call (304) 266-8766 for more information or to make a donation.