(WVNS) – Bluefield College Baseball looked to continue their winning streak after sweeping Virginia State College March 13 and March 14.

They took on Glenville State College in the first leg of their midweek double header.

The Big Blue could not put together enough runs to come away with a victory. They lose the first half of their double header 10-6.

Bluefield State College hosts Glenville State College March 18 at 4:30pm to round out the double header.