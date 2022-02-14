WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced her co-sponsorship of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act today, February 14, 2022.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is designed to make sure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by ensuring that school athletics comply with the Title IX recognition of a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

On Friday, February 14, 2022, Congresswoman Miller attended a Princeton High School versus Greenbrier East High School girls basketball game in Princeton. Greenbrier East, coached by Governor Jim Justice would lose the game 48-39.