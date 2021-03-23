Flying Eagles take on Princeton Tigers in basketball double-header

(WVNS) — Tuesday, March 23, 2021 saw a lot of high school basketball action in the area.

In Raleigh County, Shady Spring High School men’s basketball hosted Westside High School. The Tigers dynamic duo of Braden and Cole Chapman led the team to an 85-57 victory over the Renegades. Cole ended the night with a triple-double performance, while Braden set a third straight career high scoring record with 37 points. Braden scored 102 points in that time.

The Shady Spring Lady Tigers lost at the buzzer, 46-45 to Westside.

More men’s basketball in Mercer County, Woodrow Wilson High School went up against Princeton High school. The Tigers kept their winning streak alive, taking down the Flying Eagles 65-55.

The Lady Tigers traveled to Beckley for their match up against Woodrow Wilson High School. The ball bounced towards the Flying Eagles in the end. Woodrow Wilson defeated Princeton 48-33.

The Summers County Bobcats lost on the road against Meadow Bridge High School 51-43. Bluefield High School broke their losing streak after they beat PikeView High School 67-57.

In women’s basketball, Greenbrier West High School could not find their first win of the season while on the road. They lost in a close game against Richwood High School 49-45. The Summers County Lady Bobcats got a commanding 64-40 win on the road over Mercer Christian Academy.