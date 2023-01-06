(WVNS) — Independence High Schools Student-Athlete, Judah Price has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year.

On Friday, January 6, 2023, Gatorade announced Price as the player of the year. The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.

Price exemplified outstanding athletic excellence on the field this year helping bring home the Patriots first every football state title. He rushed for 2,587 yards and 49 touchdowns. He set a single-season-state-record with 42 two point conversions and broke the state’s single-season scoring record with 396 points.

His high standards of academic achievement can be seen just by looking at his GPA, which is a 3.9.

Lastly, Price has volunteered at the Women’s Resource Center, helping abused women and children. He has also helped at middle school football games from being an announcer, working the concession stand and picking up trash in the bleachers.

Gatorade made a statement on being player of the year, saying: