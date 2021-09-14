Knee surgery ends season for Hokies tight end James Mitchell

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced that tight end James Mitchell will undergo season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury during Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee State.

Breaking: @CoachFuente announces that tight end James Mitchell will have season ending knee surgery after his injury Saturday against MTSU. @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/lIH33NB59U — David DeGuzman WFXR (@ddeguzmanTV) September 13, 2021

"We are disappointed for him. What a great leader and a great young man he is. A team captain, a leadership council member. We wish him a speedy recovery." – Coach Fuente@j_mitch82 will require knee surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/uw3V7fKN8s — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 13, 2021

Mitchell was hurt after getting tackled on a goal line carry during the second quarter in Saturday’s game. Fuente said an MRI revealed damage to his right knee.

The junior tight end from Big Stone Gap had three receptions for 36 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, in the season opener against North Carolina.

God does no wrong! I’ll be back 🧡 https://t.co/YQfM12T4zZ — James Mitchell (@j_mitch82) September 13, 2021

The Hokies are preparing for their next game at West Virginia, set to kickoff Saturday at noon.