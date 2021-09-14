Knee surgery ends season for Hokies tight end James Mitchell

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced that tight end James Mitchell will undergo season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury during Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee State.
Mitchell was hurt after getting tackled on a goal line carry during the second quarter in Saturday’s game. Fuente said an MRI revealed damage to his right knee.
The junior tight end from Big Stone Gap had three receptions for 36 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, in the season opener against North Carolina.
The Hokies are preparing for their next game at West Virginia, set to kickoff Saturday at noon.