BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The boys of summer return to Beckley on Wednesday, June 1, and are ready for another great season.

The West Virginia Miners open their season against the Johnstown Mill Rats.

Players arrived in Raleigh county in late May 2022, and Miners manager Tim Epling said the chemistry between the players came quickly, as they itch to swing for the fences.

“It’s like getting a brand new car, you’re excited and ready to go and hopefully as the year goes on we’ll be able to gel and bet better as we go,” said Epling.

“I love it here, the town’s cool and it’s focused around the baseball team and they come out an support us well,” said Zach Doss, a catcher for the Miners.

“I’m excited for the first game. To be a part of the Miners is great and I’m just kind of ready to get going here,” said Ben Cornelius, a left-handed pitcher for the Miners.